He lives to fulfill his dead wife’s dreams, this Tripura teacher is ‘rare’

As a student of Class 10, Piyali Dey was going through financial hardships and was not sure if she would be able to continue her studies. But thanks to a good Samaritan, she not only passed Class 10 but also completed her graduation and B.Ed course.

That help came from Bijoy Kumar Saha, a retired teacher, who has been running a trust to help students from poor families. The trust, set up in 2009 after the death of Saha’s cancer stricken wife Arati, has helped hundreds of Tripura students in need in the past decade.

“My family was in urgent need of financial assistance for my study when I was in Class 10. Bijor sir helped me till I completed my graduation. Later, he also helped for my B.Ed course. Today’s world needs more persons like him,” said Piyali, who herself is teacher at a private school now.

The Saha couple, who had no children, helped needy students even when Arati lived. But after his wife’s death, a trust was set up in her name and nearly 40 students are given financial assistance ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

“My wife used to help students in their need. Even after her cancer was detected, she did not think twice about arranging money for the needy students. To keep her dreams alive, I have formed a trust after her name,” said Saha.

Since 2009, he has spent more than Rs. 14.71 lakh from his and his wife’s pensions to help many poor children to fulfill their dreams.

In September 5, 2009, Arati donated Rs. 25,000 for Chief Minister’s Cancer Relief Fund.

“That was her last donation for the society. She left me forever on September 2,” recalled Saha with tears in his eyes.

Saha says his wife started helping needy students as she herself faced difficulties in class 10 after her father died. In order to continue her studies and support her family, Arati had to teach students.

Her situation improved in 1972, the final year of her B.Sc course, as she found a job. Bijoy and Arati got married in 1977.

Saha, now in his 70s, provides Rs 10,000 each year to students in slums in Indranagar area of Agartala for school bags, uniform and stationery.

“A person like him is rare in today’s world. But he always shunned the limelight,” said Raktim Chakraborty, a resident of Indranagar and president of a local social organisation.

