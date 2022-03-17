Head to these off beat destinations for Holi

This year, ditch those Holi parties and opt for a getaway on the outskirts of Delhi. We bet you will thanks us later for these different locations.

Six Senses Fort Barwara

Surrounded by the pristine Aravallis, Six Senses Fort Barwara shares a spectacular view facing the Chauth Mata temple. The resort incorporates two original palaces and two temples restoring their ancient glory. The historic property features 48 beautifully appointed suites including five marquee suites with stunning views. This Holi, escape to a 700-year-old fort for an exciting celebration filled with love, laughter and colours.

Just a three-hour drive from Jaipur, Six Senses Fort Barwara is set to give you the wholesome experience you have been waiting for. “Kick start the Holi celebrations at the Zenana Bagh courtyard while revelling in the deep history of the Zenana Mahal, former palace of the royal ladies. Guests can opt for an all-white look and enjoy a sustainable and eco-friendly Holi with zero water wastage. Soak in the festivities with hearty all-day meals- breakfast, lunch and dinner at The Cortile, the all-day diner located by the leafy courtyard. “The Holi-themed affair will include a variety of festive offerings like a live Thandai station, a Chaat corner featuring special delicacies, a bangle making stall where guests can prepare their own bangles and a Rajasthani ‘safa’ making session. Six Senses’ signature intimate spa will soothe your nerves and revitalise the stressed, urban body after a day long celebration,” says the property. Whether you want to partake in the festival or just hideaway to somewhere quiet, Six Senses Fort Barwara is the perfect getaway for recharging your senses with its luxurious stay, curated activities, wellness and spa treatments.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

In the picturesque city of Bikaner, celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, with your loved ones. Immerse yourself in a euphoric celebration of togetherness and love at Narendra Bhawan Bikaner. In its new avatar, the Bhawan retells the story of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner, His Highness Narendra Singh Ji (1948 -2003). “Born on the cusp of a New India, when the old order had not entirely been replaced by the new, the young Narendra Singh Ji was coming into his own fashioned by the flavours and privileges around him,” says Manvendra Singh Shekhwat, MD, MRS Hotels.

Keeping in mind the historical aspect, the hotel has a dining room known as P&C, a timeless and elegant place of dining that captures the charm of the lady of the house. The initials ‘P’ and ‘C’ are derived from her favourite apparel of Pearls strings and Chiffon saris. The menu items have been meticulously singled out from the annals of history. The boutique hotel also offers its patrons, other experiences such as sundowners, museum dinner at the Night Room, the crescent grill dinner, royal exploration . “The Bhawan thus celebrates a life’s passage through time, from that of a royal birth to the makings of a global bon vivant and from then on to an advocate of liberty who fully embraced the idea of a new, democratic India. Set in an urban landscape this residence today is an independent design hotel and it possesses a one-of-a-kind legacy, a set of curated experiences that should be preserved, maintained, and allowed to flourish,” says Shekhwat.

Witness a Bikaneri-style Holi to welcome spring by smearing each other not only with colours, but also with a lot of love and affection. Narendra Bhawan is a design boutique hotel that offers an intuitive guest service. It is the ideal spot for families and couples seeking a one-of-a-kind immersive getaway.

The experience is priced at: INR 38,500 plus taxes for 2 Night stay on Double occupancy basis