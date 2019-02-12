On way to marry boyfriend, 15-year-old allegedly raped by two in Amritsar

A 15-year-old girl who wanted to reach Delhi to marry her boyfriend reached Amritsar mistakenly, where she was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his friend. After raping her at a hotel, the accused made her board a bus to Ludhiana and threatened her not to reveal the incident.

After reaching Ludhiana, the victim lodged an FIR against the accused at Division 4 police station. The accused have been identified as Sahib Singh and Baba of Amritsar.

The girl who is a resident of Ludhiana’s Kila Mohalla, said she had met one Sahil, her boy friend around a year ago when he had come to visit his relatives in Ludhiana. Both of them eventually became friends.

The victim said they decided to get married and Sahil asked her to reach Delhi on February 3 for the marriage. She stole Rs 1,500 from her house and boarded a train from Ludhiana railway station on February 3. The train took her to Ferozepur instead.

After spending a night at the house of a good samaritan, she boarded another train from Ferozepur the next day that took her to Amritsar.

As per the complaint, the minor asked Sahib Singh, an auto driver at the Amritsar railway station about trains to Delhi. Sahib told her that she would get a train the next morning and took her to a hotel, where he, along with his friend Baba, allegedly raped her.

The next day, the accused made her board a bus to Ludhiana and threatened her not to reveal the incident.

Investigating officer assistant sub inspector Shamsher Singh said a case under sections 376, 34 of the IPC and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused. The accused will be arrested soon, he said.

