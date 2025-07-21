Headmaster of govt school among 2 detained for molesting student in Odisha’s Balasore

Two teachers, including the headmaster of a state-run high school in Odisha’s Balasore district, have been detained for alleged sexual harassment of a Class-9 student, police said on Monday. The teachers have been detained for alleged sexual harassment of a Class-9 student.(Representational)

The accused were picked up from their house by personnel of the Raibania police station post Sunday midnight, after the girl’s family lodged a complaint on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the girl was molested by the mathematics teacher of the school in Charmar Gaon on several occasions, and even after narrating the incident to the headmaster, no action was taken.

“They were detained and are being questioned,” Inspector-in-charge Lopamudra Panda said.

Investigation is underway.