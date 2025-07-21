Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Headmaster of govt school among 2 detained for molesting student in Odisha’s Balasore

PTI |
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 03:48 pm IST

Headmaster of govt school among 2 detained for molesting student in Odisha’s Balasore

Two teachers, including the headmaster of a state-run high school in Odisha’s Balasore district, have been detained for alleged sexual harassment of a Class-9 student, police said on Monday.

The teachers have been detained for alleged sexual harassment of a Class-9 student.(Representational)
The teachers have been detained for alleged sexual harassment of a Class-9 student.(Representational)

The accused were picked up from their house by personnel of the Raibania police station post Sunday midnight, after the girl’s family lodged a complaint on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the girl was molested by the mathematics teacher of the school in Charmar Gaon on several occasions, and even after narrating the incident to the headmaster, no action was taken.

“They were detained and are being questioned,” Inspector-in-charge Lopamudra Panda said.

Investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Headmaster of govt school among 2 detained for molesting student in Odisha’s Balasore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On