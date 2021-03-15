‘Main reason for spike in Covid-19 cases...’: Health minister Harsh Vardhan as India’s sees highest daily spike of 2021

As India is witnessing a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday pointed to people’s disregard for social distancing and other guidelines. Vardhan also said that Covid-19 cases are on the rise in a few states only. “Around 85% of cases are in five to six states. The main reason behind the increase in cases is people not taking Covid appropriate behaviour,” the health minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

These remarks of the health minister came after he highlighted on Saturday that India was ahead in numerous parameters as compared to other nations across the globe with regard to the fight against the pandemic. He appealed to all citizens to maintain the same level of awareness against the disease as they had been doing since last year.

India on Monday registered 26,291 new Covid-19 disease cases and 118 more related fatalities which pushed the caseload and death toll to more than 11.38 million and 158,725 respectively, according to the health ministry’s update at 8am. The recoveries are 1,1007,352 and constitute nearly 97 per cent of the caseload. The active cases have meanwhile climbed to 219,262, the update showed. Monday’s case count has been the highest in 2021 and it is also the seventh time it breached the 20,000-mark. The last time these many cases were seen was on December 20, 2020, when 26,624 cases were reported.

Also Read| AstraZeneca jab not linked to blood clotting: Co-developer

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu contributed more than 78 per cent of the new cases recorded on Monday, the health ministry said. Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu accounted for 82.20 per cent of Monday's fatalities, it added. “Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases,” a statement by the ministry read.

India currently is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil, which have seen 30,081,657 and 11,483,370 respectively, according to figures by worldometers. Brazil on Saturday had surpassed India’s caseload to become the second country with the most number of cases and fatalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON