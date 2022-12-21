Home / India News / Health minister reviews Covid situation amid sudden spurt in cases worldwide

Health minister reviews Covid situation amid sudden spurt in cases worldwide

Published on Dec 21, 2022 02:47 PM IST

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya chairs a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation, in Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country in view of a sudden spurt in cases in some parts of the world, and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

Also Read| 'Rising Covid cases in China concerning,' says Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala

"In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The secretaries of health, department of pharmaceuticals, department of biotechnology, Ayush, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman Dr N K Arora attended the meeting among other officials.

In view of the rise in cases in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

