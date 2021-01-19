Health worker, who was administered Covid-19 vaccine, dies of heart attack in Karnataka
The death of the 43-year-old man in Bellary, who was administered the Covid-19 vaccine on January 16, was caused by cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to acute anteroseptal wall MI, said the Karnataka Health Department on Monday.
The deceased Nagaraju was a permanent employee of the health department who was vaccinated on January 16 around 1 pm and was normal till Monday morning.
"Today morning when he came to duty, he complained of chest pain at around 9.30 am and collapsed. He was treated immediately and referred to Jindal Sanjeeveni hospital for higher treatment where he was admitted at 11.15 am. The highest level of treatment was provided, but he could not be saved," the department said in a statement.
"Apart from him, none of the other health care workers who took the vaccine from the same vial had any adverse events. The district-level AEFI Committee met and had detailed discussions. The conclusion is that the death was due to cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to acute anteroseptal wall MI," it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol rate crosses record ₹85/litre in Delhi; diesel above ₹75/litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 sites in MP selected for hosting cheetah, officials to train in Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I will never change from secularism’: Karti Chidambaram on Tamil new year row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Few people owning country, says Rahul; hails protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apart from Rafale jets, Indo-French air exercise to feature Su-30s, Mirage 2000s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to get 2 million doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardinals meet PM Modi, urge him to invite Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfathomable loss: Tamil Nadu governor condoles death of oncologist Dr V Shanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield not being sold under $3 per dose anywhere in the world, says SII
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox