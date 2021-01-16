Healthcare worker first in Indore to get vaccine shot against Covid-19

Healthcare worker Asha Pawar was the first person to get a vaccine shot against Covid-19 in Indore. She was administered the vaccine jab at the MY Hospital here.

After the launch of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MY Hospital was the first in Indore to start vaccinating people. State Minister Tulsi Silavat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Mahendra Hardia were also present there on the occasion.

Besides MY Hospital, four others including Aurobindo Hospital, Rajshri Apollo, Bombay Hospital, and ESIC began the vaccination drive.

100 healthcare workers at each hospital will be administered the vaccine.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said. In the first phase government and private sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.