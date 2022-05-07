Heatwave conditions to prevail in some parts of the country again, says IMD

After a brief respite from the scorching heat, heatwave conditions are set to return in some parts of the country from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. According to the weather department, heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated areas of south Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra's Vidarbha from May 8 to May 10. Along with this, southwest Uttar Pradesh and south Punjab will also witness heatwave conditions from May 9 to May 10.

Earlier, the IMD on Thursday had said that a fresh spell of a heatwave is likely to start over northwest and central India from May 7 and 8 onwards.

Delhi on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said. As per the weather department, humidity was 66 per cent at 8.30 am. The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning during the day. The maximum temperature may settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Possible heatwave conditions come two days after several regions of north and central India, including Delhi, received rainfall along with hailstorms - bringing much-needed respite from the tormenting heat. Gusty winds up to 50 km per hour were observed in the national capital. Several flights were also delayed due to the rain, winds, and thunderstorm-hailstorm activity.

Meanwhile, the southern and eastern parts of the country are set to witness heavy rainfall, as predicted by the IMD. As per the met department, due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea on May 6 that could intensify into a depression over the next 48 hours, very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Odisha.

