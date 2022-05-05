Day after rain relief, IMD warns of fresh heatwave in northwest, central India from May 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a fresh spell of heatwave is likely to start over northwest and central India from May 7 and 8 onwards.

In its latest bulletin, the Met department said the heatwave conditions are expected over central Maharashtra on Thursday (May 5), and remain over Rajasthan between May 7 and 9. In south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (in Maharashtra), and Delhi, the heatwave will persist on May 8 and 9.

The IMD bulletin said Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan are likely to get isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning later on Thursday.

i) Fresh spell of Heat wave conditions likely to commence over Northwest India from 07th May and over central India from 08th May, 2022:

north Madhya Maharashtra on 05th May

The forecast comes a day after several regions of north and central India, including Delhi, received rainfall along with hailstorm. Gusty winds ranging up to 50km per hour were observed in the national capital, leading to at least three flights being diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan. Several other flights were delayed owing to the rain, winds and thunderstorm-hailstorm activity.

Meanwhile, as the north, northwest and central part of India await another round of sweltering heatwave, the southern and eastern parts of the country are predicted to witness heavy rainfall.

The Met department has forecast a formation of a low pressure area over South Andaman Sea on May 6, which will intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement. Due to this, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Nicobar islands on Thursday, and very heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar islands between May 6 and 8.

A trough or wind discontinuity lies currently over peninsular India, which will bring heavy rainfall in south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karaikal (in Puducherry) and Mahe (in Kerala) today. A similar weather alert has been issued for these regions along with coastal and north interior Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till May 10.

In northern hill states and Union territories (UTs) of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning have been predicted till May 8.

The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the Andaman Sea over the next five days due to the intensifying depression. It has also asked them to not venture into the southeast and east-central of the Bay of Bengal till May 9, and into west-central of the water body on May 8 and 9.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha government issued a cyclone alert over the Bay of Bengal, with the eastern state's chief secretary SC Mohapatra saying that district collectors have been informed about the possible calamity.