Heatwave warning for Delhi, north and central India, respite after 5 days: IMD

The weather department on Thursday warned of a heatwave for parts of north and central India with conditions likely to improve after five days. Similar warnings were issued for east India for the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted rain and thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds, over northeastern parts of the country.

"Heat wave conditions over northwest and central India during next 5 days and over east India during next 3 days and abate thereafter. Rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds likely to continue over northeast India," the IMD tweeted.

The IMD also forecasted dust storms over Punjab, Haryana and around national capital Delhi, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh (Saturday) and Assam-Meghalaya (Saturday to Monday)," the IMD said.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a blistering maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius. A 'yellow alert' has been sounded for the city, which directs authorities to stay vigilant.

Thursday's predicted maximum is 43 degrees Celsius.

Sweltering heat in the city has forced the government to increase supply of drinking water every day - to a massive 1,000 million gallons against 935 million gallons.

The heat and weather conditions in the city haven't been helped by a series of massive fires at neighbouring dump yards; one in Bhalswa in north Delhi has been burning for three days.

Private weather forecasters Skymet said the heatwave in Delhi will affect nearby areas too.

Severe heatwaves have also been forecast for parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, interior Odisha and Gangetic Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, UP, and Chandigarh.

"Heatwave conditions will last till the end of this month with sultry conditions affecting residents of north India.... heatwave conditions may see a backseat at beginning of May."

An 'orange' alert has been issued for western Rajasthan for four of the next five days, with 'yellow' alerts for most of the rest of north and northeast India, including Delhi, in that time.

'Orange' alerts have been issued for Madhya Pradesh for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Temperatures here are expected to be well above the 40-degree Celsius mark, news agency ANI said citing IMD officials. "... Rajasthan may see maximums above 45 degrees Celsius... Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and UP are set to see a comeback of heatwave conditions."

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said conditions were expected to improve from May 1.

Northwest India has recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with an average maximum temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius set in 2004.

The IMD has issued health warnings and advisories for vulnerable people including children, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases. "... should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover head with cloth, hat or umbrella."

