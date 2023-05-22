Heatwave sweeps north India, 46 degrees in Delhi; rain likely in these states

North Indian states including south Haryana, Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal continued to reel from heatwave conditions on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a heatwave warning. However, the weather body said that no such alert was issued for Tuesday except for Jharkhand.

The national capital’s Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.2°C Monday evening, as scorching heat waves swept through the city. The IMD said that rain is expected to bring some relief to the situation from Wednesday onwards due to a western disturbance. It also said Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh may get rain over the next two days.

IMD also issued an evening bulletin, predicting the weather outlook for the next five days:

Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan:

The IMD said a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region will bring rain, hailstorm and gusty winds in the northwestern plains starting Wednesday. The weather body said that thunder squalls and strong gusty winds can be expected over Uttarakhand on May 24-25 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Wednesday.

It also said that regions surrounding Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall tomorrow and the day after while Punjab on Tuesday. Additionally, Himachal is set to see hail storms tomorrow, while it will follow in Haryana on Tuesday.

Rajasthan is forecast to witness dust storms/thunderstorms over the next three days, meanwhile the northern parts of the state can see hailstorm after tomorrow.

Bengal, Bihar Sikkim

Isolated pockets of West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see isolated rainfall over the next five days. In addition, the two states, along with Bihar, may experience hail storms tomorrow and the day after, the weather body said.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Isolated rainfall with gusty winds and lightning is expected in these states during the next three days. Hailstorms are very likely in western parts of MP on May 24-25.

Assam, Meghalaya and other states in northeast India:

Assam and Meghalaya will witness widespread rainfall over the next three days.

Meanwhile, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness heavy rain from May 24-26.

South India:

Moderate rainfall in many parts of the regions over the next five days is expected.

(With agency inputs)

