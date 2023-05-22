Heatwave-like conditions expected in Delhi until Tuesday

Heatwave-like conditions were expected in Delhi on Monday a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert urging people to take precautions as the city recorded the highest temperature this year of 42.9°C on Sunday. Heatwave-like conditions are expected for at least two days. (Hindustan Times)

Similar conditions are expected until Tuesday night when a western disturbance is likely to bring some rain and dip temperatures by 3-4 degrees. The maximum temperatures are expected to hover around the 43°C mark on Monday and Tuesday.

Parts of the city recorded heatwave-like conditions on Sunday. A “heatwave” is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C, and 4.5°C above normal, or the reaches 45°C or more for two consecutive days. The mercury shot up to 46.3°C on Sunday at the Najafgarh weather station and 45°C at observatories at Narela and Pitampura.

Safdarjung observatory, which is considered Delhi’s base weather station, on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9°C, which was three notches above normal, and 2.5 degrees higher than the 40.4°C on Saturday.

The highest maximum temperature in Delhi was earlier recorded on May 12 when the mercury went up to 42.5°C.

On Monday, a minimum temperature of 27.3°C was recorded compared to 24°C on Sunday, which was three degrees below normal and marginally below Saturday’s reading of 24.4 °C.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets before the dip in temperatures is expected. “...rain [is expected] from the 23rd [Tuesday] night onwards. Few spells of rain are expected on the night of the 23rd but a major impact is expected on the 24th [Wednesday] and 25th [Thursday]. There is a likelihood of light rain on both these days and from the 24th [Wednesday], the temperature may dip by three-four degrees,” said Srivastava.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 248 in the “poor” category was recorded at 10am on Monday compared to 205 at 4pm on Sunday. On Saturday, AQI was in the “moderate” category at 186.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, between 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 “moderate”, between 201 and 300 “poor”, between 301 and 400 “very poor”, and over 400 “severe”.