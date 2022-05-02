Home / India News / Heatwave in cities: Here's what can be done to counter it - 'Go green' | Video
india news

Heatwave in cities: Here's what can be done to counter it - 'Go green' | Video

  • The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been putting out videos and statements to keep a check on routines and habits and be prepared.
A man uses a piece of fabric while riding a two-wheeler, to shield his face during a heatwave, in Amritsar.(PTI)
A man uses a piece of fabric while riding a two-wheeler, to shield his face during a heatwave, in Amritsar.(PTI)
Published on May 02, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

India saw a sweltering heatwave in the northern parts last week, triggering a fresh power crisis due to an increased electricity demand. With the mercury surge triggering health concerns,

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been putting out videos and statements to keep a check on routines and habits and be prepared.

On Sunday, it shared a video, educating people on how to reduce the impact of a scorching heatwave in cities as mercury soars to record levels. The video also stresses on the need to take immediate action against climate change by planting more trees and adapting more eco-friendly ways to live, as it warns about cities getting hotter in the future.

"The cooler we make our cities now is an insurance policy for the future,'' it suggests.

The temperature difference in an area shaded by trees versus one that is not can vary by as much as five degrees celsius. The simplest solution to mitigate the heatwave impact is to "grow more trees," the NDMA suggests.

"Green roofs and green walls reduce heat by cooling the building naturally," it says. The video also informs about the impact of air conditioning on the environment and says, "maintaining AC temperature 24 degrees or higher is good for the environment."

As per the video, energy efficient appliances should be used at homes. It also calls on people to use more clean fuels, alternative energy sources, public transport and carpooling. Reducing waste and recycling can also help reduce global warming and heat.

Over the last few days, the mercury in several states leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius as the torrid heatwave gripped the nation.

On Sunday, Bikaner in Rajasthan recorded a temperature of 47.1°C, the highest in the country. It was followed by Rajasthan's Ganganagar, where mercury soared to 46.9 degrees Celsius and Barmer with 46.8 degrees Celsius.

However, according to the latest weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the country is expected to get the much-needed relief over the next three days as maximum temperatures across northwest and east India are expected to drop by 2-4°C over the next three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
heatwave ndma
heatwave ndma
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out