Heatwave in cities: Here's what can be done to counter it - 'Go green' | Video

India saw a sweltering heatwave in the northern parts last week, triggering a fresh power crisis due to an increased electricity demand. With the mercury surge triggering health concerns,

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been putting out videos and statements to keep a check on routines and habits and be prepared.

#HeatWave | Watch this video to know how to reduce the impact of a heatwave in cities. pic.twitter.com/d18WKE0mrh — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) May 1, 2022

On Sunday, it shared a video, educating people on how to reduce the impact of a scorching heatwave in cities as mercury soars to record levels. The video also stresses on the need to take immediate action against climate change by planting more trees and adapting more eco-friendly ways to live, as it warns about cities getting hotter in the future.

"The cooler we make our cities now is an insurance policy for the future,'' it suggests.

The temperature difference in an area shaded by trees versus one that is not can vary by as much as five degrees celsius. The simplest solution to mitigate the heatwave impact is to "grow more trees," the NDMA suggests.

"Green roofs and green walls reduce heat by cooling the building naturally," it says. The video also informs about the impact of air conditioning on the environment and says, "maintaining AC temperature 24 degrees or higher is good for the environment."

As per the video, energy efficient appliances should be used at homes. It also calls on people to use more clean fuels, alternative energy sources, public transport and carpooling. Reducing waste and recycling can also help reduce global warming and heat.

Over the last few days, the mercury in several states leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius as the torrid heatwave gripped the nation.

On Sunday, Bikaner in Rajasthan recorded a temperature of 47.1°C, the highest in the country. It was followed by Rajasthan's Ganganagar, where mercury soared to 46.9 degrees Celsius and Barmer with 46.8 degrees Celsius.

However, according to the latest weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the country is expected to get the much-needed relief over the next three days as maximum temperatures across northwest and east India are expected to drop by 2-4°C over the next three days.

