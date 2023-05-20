IMD's latest heatwave warning: Mercury to soar in next few days

Some parts of the country will witness a rise in temperature by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The weather forecasting agency also issued a heatwave warning for seven states- Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees above normal.(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is a strong possibility of heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and gangetic areas of West Bengal from May 20-22, in Jharkhand from May 21-23, in south Haryana, west Rajasthan and Chattisgarh from May 21-22, and in north Madhya Pradesh on May 21,” the weather department stated in its bulletin.

Also read | Asia heatwave ‘30 times more likely’ due to climate change

It also warned of “hot and discomforting weather” in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Konkan belt of Maharashtra.

The national capital is expected to witness a surge in the temperature for three days, with the mercury hovering between 41 degrees Celsius (°C) and 43°C in most areas. A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring light rain on May 23 and 24, IMD said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read | Ways to keep yourself safe during summers and keep heat stroke at bay

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall until May 22 in northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya. Additionally, thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning have been predicted for parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

In the southern part of the country, thunderstorms with lightning are expected across areas of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on Friday. On May 21, Telangana and south interior Karnataka may experience thunderstorms with lightning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail