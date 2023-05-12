Heat stroke is a health condition in which the body's temperature regulation system fails, causing a significant increase in the body temperature. Individuals who spend prolonged periods outdoors such as workers, athletes and attendees of outdoor events, are at a higher risk of heat stroke due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity. Summer health tips: Ways to keep yourself safe during summers and keep heat stroke at bay (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan, explained, “The human body attempts to regulate its temperature in high temperatures by sweating, which facilitates cooling via evaporation. However, in humid conditions, the evaporation of sweat is slowed down, impeding the body's ability to cool down efficiently. Also, when people are engaged in physical activity, their body temperature rises, and they sweat more, increasing the risk of dehydration and heat stroke.”

Asserting that knowing how to safeguard oneself will help one in aiding others in distress, he suggested some important tips to prevent heat stroke:

Stay hydrated: Drink cold water and juices especially if you're active outdoors or exercising.

Wear light coloured, loose clothing to allow your body to cool down.

Avoid going out in the sun between 11am to 3pm.

Avoid alcohol consumption as it makes it difficult for your body to maintain its temperature.

Avoid extreme exercise during peak time of the day. You can schedule the same early morning or in the evening, when the temperature is cooler.

Talking about how to manage heat stroke until the patient is hospitalised and treated under medical supervision, he recommended:

Take the person to a cool and shaded area and lay them down

Remove any excess clothing

Use a cool, damp cloth to help lower their body temperature or blow air all across the body

Immerse the person in cool water, such as a bathtub or pool

Pour room-temperature water on the head

Make the person take salted fluids

The nicest part of summer is certainly going out in the sun. Consider the above recommendations to ensure your safety while doing so.