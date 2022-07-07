Home / India News / Heavy rain alert in Maharashtra for next two days
Heavy rain alert in Maharashtra for next two days

Three persons were injured in a landslide in the state, an official said. Mumbaikars continued to face hardship due to flooding on roads.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra on Wednesday and the next two days, as state capital Mumbai continued to witness heavy downpour for the third consecutive day.

Also read: IMD issues red alert in 3 coastal districts

An off-shore trough lies across the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast and low pressure over west Madhya Pradesh, resulting in heavy rainfall over Maharashtra and Gujarat, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. For north central Maharashtra, east Vidarbha and west Vidarbha, the IMD issued an orange alert for Thursday and Friday.

