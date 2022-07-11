Heavy rain batters Telangana, KCR puts officials on high alert

As heavy rains battered entire Telangana for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the state government sounded a high alert across the state for the next four to five days and announced holidays to all educational institutions till Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who chaired a high-level review meeting on the rains and flood situation in the state, told reporters that there would be heavy to very heavy rains in the state in the next four to five days.

“Already several barrages are overflowing and reservoirs are receiving huge inflows of flood water. We have alerted all the district collectors and superintendent of police to take up rescue operations in all the flood-prone areas so that there is no loss of lives,” the chief minister said.

The government has pressed into service teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and also kept helicopters ready to evacuate people affected by floods. “Holidays have been declared for all the educational institutions and we appeal to the people not to venture out of the houses unless it is emergency,” KCR said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a bulletin from India meteorological department (IMD), heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rains could be witnessed in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapally and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts till Wednesday.

Similarly, orange alert forecast of heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban) and Janagaon districts till Wednesday.

A yellow alert forecast with heavy rain to occur at isolated places in Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts on Monday.

Heavy rains lashed several places across the state on Sunday as nearly 10 locations in the State received over 10 cm rainfall. Till 7 pm, Kollur in Mancherial district received 18 cm rainfall, followed by 14.8 cm in Neelvai in the same district, 14.7 cm at Mutharam in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 14.5 cm at Kotapalli in Mancherial, 12.5 cm in Mahadevpur of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON