Heavy rain expected in Kerala till August 4

Heavy rain expected in Kerala till August 4

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 02:47 PM IST
PTI |

Heavy rain is expected in Kerala from Sunday till August 4 according to the Meteorological Department which has issued an Orange alert in several districts in the week ahead.

For Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow alerts in 10 out of the 14 districts in the state with no warnings in the remaining four.

Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state for August 1.

Orange alert has been issued in 8 districts for August 2, 12 for August 3 and 12 on August 4, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 1 PM on Sunday.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

