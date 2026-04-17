Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi NCR, IMD issues orange alert

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Friday evening as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the national capital, and a yellow alert for Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar and other NCR areas.

People move through sudden rain in the Mandi House area in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 17, 2026.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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While IMD initially issued a yellow alert, the nowcast on the official website was later changed to an orange alert. Meanwhile, the met department said that moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue in the entire Delhi & NCR.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Delhi is expected to experience a brief period of atmospheric instability followed by a week of sustained high temperatures. For April 18, IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky to prevail.

Orange, yellow alerts in Delhi NCR

IMD issued an orange alert for the entire national capital on Friday, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

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{{^usCountry}} In NCR areas, an orange alert was issued in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Ghaziabad and Baghpat. In Uttar Pradesh, a yellow alert was sounded in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Hathras and other areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In NCR areas, an orange alert was issued in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Ghaziabad and Baghpat. In Uttar Pradesh, a yellow alert was sounded in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Hathras and other areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Haryana, a yellow alert was sounded in Palwal, Gurgaon, Rewari and Faridabad. At the same time, an orange alert was issued for Charki Dadri, Bhiwani and Sonipat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Haryana, a yellow alert was sounded in Palwal, Gurgaon, Rewari and Faridabad. At the same time, an orange alert was issued for Charki Dadri, Bhiwani and Sonipat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Bathinda sizzles at 40.7°C, IMD predicts hotter days ahead Cloudy skies in Delhi tomorrow {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Bathinda sizzles at 40.7°C, IMD predicts hotter days ahead Cloudy skies in Delhi tomorrow {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Saturday, IMD has predicted cloudy skies in Delhi, and no warning has been issued yet. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 40-42 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature will hover around 20-22 degrees Celcius. Temperature dropped on Friday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Saturday, IMD has predicted cloudy skies in Delhi, and no warning has been issued yet. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 40-42 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature will hover around 20-22 degrees Celcius. Temperature dropped on Friday {{/usCountry}}

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Following an unusual spell of rain on Friday evening, temperatures by 7-10 degrees in several places of Delhi NCR. According to IMD data, Jafarpur recorded a fall of 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Narayana saw the steepest drop of 10.1 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall also brought respite from high temperatures in Pragati Maidan, Pitampura, Jharoda Kalan and Najafgarh. While the temperatures were high during the day, settling at 41 degrees Celsius, temperatures dropped significantly in the evening.

Also read: IMD's below-normal 2026 monsoon forecast threatens agriculture, economy

Dry weather likely later in the week

However, as the week progresses, IMD's long-range forecast indicates that the brief reprieve from the rain will give way to dry and hot conditions. From April 18 through April 19, the city is expected to see partly cloudy skies, which will transition into mainly clear skies from April 20 to April 23.

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During this period, maximum temperatures are projected to remain high, fluctuating between 39°C and 42°C, while minimum temperatures will settle between 20°C and 24°C.

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