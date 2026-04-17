...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi NCR, IMD issues orange alert

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Friday as IMD issued a orange alert in entire national capital.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 09:12 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
Advertisement

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Friday evening as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the national capital, and a yellow alert for Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar and other NCR areas.

People move through sudden rain in the Mandi House area in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 17, 2026.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

While IMD initially issued a yellow alert, the nowcast on the official website was later changed to an orange alert. Meanwhile, the met department said that moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue in the entire Delhi & NCR.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Delhi is expected to experience a brief period of atmospheric instability followed by a week of sustained high temperatures. For April 18, IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky to prevail.

Orange, yellow alerts in Delhi NCR

IMD issued an orange alert for the entire national capital on Friday, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Following an unusual spell of rain on Friday evening, temperatures by 7-10 degrees in several places of Delhi NCR. According to IMD data, Jafarpur recorded a fall of 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Narayana saw the steepest drop of 10.1 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall also brought respite from high temperatures in Pragati Maidan, Pitampura, Jharoda Kalan and Najafgarh. While the temperatures were high during the day, settling at 41 degrees Celsius, temperatures dropped significantly in the evening.

Also read: IMD's below-normal 2026 monsoon forecast threatens agriculture, economy

Dry weather likely later in the week

However, as the week progresses, IMD's long-range forecast indicates that the brief reprieve from the rain will give way to dry and hot conditions. From April 18 through April 19, the city is expected to see partly cloudy skies, which will transition into mainly clear skies from April 20 to April 23.

During this period, maximum temperatures are projected to remain high, fluctuating between 39°C and 42°C, while minimum temperatures will settle between 20°C and 24°C.

 
rain delhi delhi rain imd
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi NCR, IMD issues orange alert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.