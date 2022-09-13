Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, waterlogging reported | Pics

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Tuesday, causing heavy inundation on highways and residential colonies around the district. The Chennai-Kolkata national highway has also been swamped. A total of 140 metres of rainfall, which started on Monday evening, was recorded in Srikakulam and 150 meters in Ghara Mandal. Tekkali and Palasa recorded less rainfall.

The Chennai-Kolkata national highway has been swamped.(ANI)

In the past 24 hours, heavy rains have flooded several rivers in the area, including Vamsadhara, Nagavali, and Bahuda.

A man standing outside his flooded home.(ANI)

Srikakulam collector Srikesh also visited the flood-affected areas. "If there is heavy rain, we are ready with all preventive measures," the Srikakulam collector was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Continuous heavy rains for the past few days triggered severe waterlogging in parts of Srikakulam.(ANI)

Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasad declared a holiday in the camp office as the road leading to the camp office was completely waterlogged.

“The entire Chennai to Kolkata National Highway is flooded. From time to time, special measures are being taken under the supervision of the authorities,” Prasad added.