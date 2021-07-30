Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heavy rain likely over east, west, central India; red alert for these states
india news

Heavy rain likely over east, west, central India; red alert for these states

Heavy rain has also been predicted for 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:45 AM IST
The current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir. (AP Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said intense rainfall is likely over eastern, western, and central parts of India till August 1 and issued a red alert for heavy rain in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Friday.

IMD said on Thursday the current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir till Friday and come down after that. At least seven people were killed and several injured after a flash flood hit Honzar village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district following a cloudburst early on Wednesday.

The Met department said the active southwest monsoon will gain more intensity in the coming days due to which heavy to very heavy rain (115 to 204mm) is likely in Nagaur, Sikar and Ajmer districts. It has issued a red alert for these areas. IMD has issued an orange alert for Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu and Jhalawar districts.

Also read | From heatwaves to rainfall records: An extreme July for Delhi’s weather

IMD has also issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall for 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain along with thundershowers and lightning are likely to lash isolated places in the districts and the rainfall is likely to range from 64.5mm to 115.5mm, it said.

An upper air circulation over east Uttar Pradesh was bringing forth moisture to north-east Madhya Pradesh, causing rain in areas situated close to the border of that state.

For Delhi, the weatherman has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for Kolkata till Friday morning.

Also read | Climate change behind frequent cloudbursts: Experts

Meanwhile, 175 tourists were stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy showers, while two people died in separate rain-related incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Rescue operations were underway on Thursday to trace 20 people missing after a cloudburst hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with authorities pressing more teams into action. Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar has sought helicopter support from the state government for their evacuation.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monsoon imd
TRENDING NEWS

This 25-YO carved 500 mirco-sculptures; nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP