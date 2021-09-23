IMD alerts: Heavy rain to continue in 10 states due to cyclonic circulation till Sept 26

The monsoon seems to continue this year beyond the expected time limit with several states, including Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra, either witnessing rise in water level of nearby rivers or waterlogging in vast areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now made a forecast that the situation would continue for the next four days in all the three states and 10 more regions.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that a low pressure currently lies over southwest Jharkhand and the north of Chhattisgarh along with the cyclonic circulation. The low pressure is expected to weaken during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards as a “cyclonic circulation across north Chhattisgarh and north Madhya Pradesh” over the next three days.

Furthermore, the IMD bulletin also stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over west Rajasthan and its neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels and is likely to remain till September 24.

Earlier in the day, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed villages in Waghodia tehsil of Vadodara city in Gujarat heavily waterlogged. People in the visuals were seen walking amid rainwater that reached their waist level. A similar situation was reported in Maharashtra’s Nashik where Godavari river’s water level went up owing to excessive rain.

Gujarat: Villages got waterlogged in Waghodia tehsil of Vadodara owing to incessant rainfall in the region

Meanwhile, Kolkata – the capital of West Bengal — among several other districts and towns in the state, continues to face waterlogging with several parts of the city inundated due to constant rainfall activity. On Monday, the weather department noted that Kolkata received the highest rainfall in the past 14 years on a single day in September. Till 8.30am on Monday, counting from 24 hours before the time, the city received 142 mm rain – the highest since September 25, 2007.

Here are the key IMD alerts for 10 states till September 26:

1. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha for the remaining part of September 22. The IMD bulletin added that a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal around September 24 evening, which will possibly move west-northwestwards towards Odisha in the subsequent 48 hours. Under this influence, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha and its adjoining regions from September 25 onwards.

2. The IMD bulletin said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpours is expected over east Rajasthan and Gujarat till September 26.

3. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is expected over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh till September 24, and over central Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan, and Marathwada till September 23. The rainfall activity in these regions will witness a reduction after tomorrow.

4. Uttarakhand will witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour till September 26. A similar weather, the IMD bulletin forecasted, is expected over east Uttar Pradesh till September 24.