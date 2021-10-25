Southwest monsoon withdraws, but 5 states, UTs to receive heavy rain till Oct 30: IMD

The southwest monsoon on Monday completely withdrew from the country, thereby, marking the seventh-most delayed monsoon withdrawal between 1975 and 2021.

This, however, made way for the arrival of northeasterly winds that have been setting in in the lower tropospheric levels, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

“Northeast monsoon rain has commenced over extreme south peninsular India today,” the IMD added.

The delayed monsoon withdrawal this year has led to unseasonal rainfall in many parts of India with the hill states Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the north and Kerala in the south getting severely impacted.

Meanwhile, untimely snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir has also caused deaths of many people in the Valley.

With the arrival of northeast monsoon, the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning in as many as five states and Union territories (UTs) of India till October 30.

Here are the key IMD alerts for the five states and UTs.

Heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between October 25 and 29. Isolated heavy rainfall has also been forecasted over Kerala and Mahe in Puducherry between October 25 and 27. South interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall in isolated places on October 26. and on October 28 and 29, respectively. In some places of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, and Puducherry, light to moderate with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall are very likely for the next five days i.e., till October 30.