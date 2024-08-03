Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Navi Mumbai; IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Navi Mumbai leading to waterlogging in several areas on Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for the city today. Mumbai: A horse cart, seen during rains, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_03_2024_000164A)(PTI)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also warned of a high tide. It said in a post on X, “Moderate rain in City and Suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. High Tide - 11:47 hrs – 4.28 meter, 23:37 hrs – 3.66 meter. Low Tide - 17:52 hrs – 1.70 meter, 05:38 hrs (04.08.2024)– 0.75 meter.”

The IMD also issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall in Palghar and Thane until August 6. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Kolhapur. Pune and Satara are under a red alert for extremely heavy rain.

IMD Mumbai said earlier, “Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg during the next three to four hours.”

While speaking to the media about July's rainfall and the expected rainfall for the second half of the monsoon season, IMD Director-General M Mohapatra said on Thursday that rainfall across the country in August and September 2024 is likely to be above normal, or higher than 106 per cent of the long-period average. The long-period average for August to September is 422.8 mm.

He mentioned that many areas in the northeast and nearby parts of eastern India, Ladakh, Saurashtra, Kutch, and some isolated parts of central and southern regions might receive "below normal" rainfall, which is less than 94 per cent of the long-period average.

When asked about the possibility of more rain in September, he said it is likely to be higher than in August because the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions are shifting towards La Nina conditions.