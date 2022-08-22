Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, 3 other states, IMD warns of flooding, damage

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. The depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh moved west-northwestwards during the past six hours with a speed of 14 kmph and lay centred about 70 km north-northeast of Damoh.

“It would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 24 hours,” the Met department said in its latest bulletin.

The system is expected to bring rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, South Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and North Gujarat on Monday.

For the next day, the weather forecasting agency predicted rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Rajasthan and adjoining North Gujarat. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra. Rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Southwest Rajasthan on August 24.

Damage expected

Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph is likely over Northeast Madhya Pradesh around the system center during the next 12 hours. Strong winds speed reaching 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph over North Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours could bring damage to loose and unsecured structures.

IMD has also warned of breaches in Kutcha road and embankments due to possible flooding in the region. The heavy rainfall may cause a reduction in visibility and traffic in major cities may be disrupted due to waterlogging.

On Sunday, Sanjeev Dwivedi, a scientist at IMD, said that the deep depression has crossed Odisha and won't have any direct impact.

