4 dead as rain wreaks havoc in Pune; schools shut, Army, Air Force put on alert

Four died in rain-related incidents in Pune on Thursday amid heavy downpour and incessant overnight rain. Water entered several residential areas in Pune, with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for the city. District Collector Suhas Diwase has ordered schools in the city to be shut down amid incessant rain and waterlogging. IMD predicted that Pune will very likely receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas and moderate rains in the plains till Friday (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that he spoke to officers to put Indian Air Force and Army on alert for flood relief operations in Pune and other parts. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is currently camping in Mantralaya and coordinating with officers, he added.

Out of the four, three people died due to electrocution through water at Pulachi Wadi in the Deccan Gymkhana area, while one person died in a rainfall-triggered landslide in Adarwadi village in Maval tehsil, reported The Indian Express.

IMD predicted that Pune will very likely receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas and moderate rains in the plains till Friday. Pune district has recorded a rainfall of 567.2 mm from June 1 to July 24, 2024, reported IMD.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday and IMD predicted moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph in Mumbai in a warning issued at 7:00 am on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Thursday with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places till Friday.

Raigad and Ratnagiri are also predicted to to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places as per the IMD forecast issued on Wednesday.

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai will have maximum and minimum temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Mumbai city and suburban might receive heavy to moderate rains for three hours according to a forecast by the IMD at 7 am on Thursday. Thane and Raigad are expected to receive heavy rainfall of more than 15 mm per hour till 10 am on Thursday.

The North Konkan meteorological subdivision, which includes Mumbai city and neighbouring areas, is set to receive widespread rain till July 30, predicted IMD.

Amid waterlogging caused by heavy rains, Andheri Subway in Mumbai has been closed for vehicular movement, reported ANI.

Schools and colleges from Class 1 to 12 in Thane district have been closed today due to heavy rain.