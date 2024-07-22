Gateway of India flooded as heavy rains lash Mumbai, shocking video goes viral: Watch

Mumbai residents woke up to heavy rain for the second consecutive day. The past 12 hours of monsoon showers have caused waterlogging and disrupted traffic, affecting both public and private transport. Now, a dramatic video from the Gateway of India is going viral on social media, showing the iconic landmark flooded. HT.com cannot independently verify when or where the video was taken. Mumbai Rains: Gateway of India submerged in flood water. (X/@IndianTechGuide)

The video, that was shared on X, has been sending chills down people’s spines, with many praying for the safety of the residents. The shocking footage shows powerful waves crashing on the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Watch the video here:

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Oh my God! People of Mumbai, please stay safe from these unexpected cyclones and heavy winds sweeping across India. Never seen anything like this before!” shared an individual.

Another added, “Scary visuals, Mumbaikar’s please stay safe.”

“Thinking of everyone affected by the floods in Mumbai. Stay safe and take all necessary precautions. Hope the situation improves soon,” said a third.