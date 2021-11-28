Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh

The south coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh continued to witness heavy rainfall in several areas from Saturday evening till Sunday morning due to the formation of yet another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the official figures from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Andhra’s State Development and Planning Society, heavy rainfall occurred in Nellore district, bordering Tamil Nadu, with Atmakur block recording 11 cm rain, followed by 10.7 cm in Naidupet, Chillakur (9.4 cm), Muthukur (7.4 cm), and 7 cm in Chitvel and Nellore town in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported in the state today, an official said.

Similarly, in Satyavedu in Chittoor district of the Rayalaseema region, there was a rainfall of 6 cm, followed by 4 cm each in Penagaluru and Kodur in Kadapa district, and 3 cm each in Rajampet in Kadapa, Santipuram in Chittoor district.

Since Sunday morning, Naidupet in Nellore witnessed rainfall of 7.9 cm, followed by 6.2 cm in Irugulam in Chittoor district. Similar rainfall ranging from 3 cm to 6 cm occurred in parts of the Prakasam district.

The IMD Amaravati predicted that moderate to heavy rains would continue for the next 24 hours.

Several streams in Atakur, Anantasagar, Marripadu, Kejarla and Sangam blocks of Nellore are overflowing due to heavy rains since Friday night. The district officials have started evacuating the people from adjacent villages to safer locations.

In the Anantapur district, there was moderate to heavy rainfall in Kadiri, Gorantla and Hindupur blocks. The water level in Perur reservoir on Pennar River reached its brim after a gap of nearly 25 years, and irrigation authorities have lifted a gate to release the water downstream.

Heavy rains were also witnessed in Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, Mydukur, Rayachoti and Pulivendula in Kadapa.

The Kadapa-Tirupati highway, which was heavily damaged due to the last week’s floods, witnessed further damages near Balapalli village, forcing the authorities to stall the traffic to Tamil Nadu.

The district authorities have appealed to the people to be alert and not to take up any travelling due to waterlogging on the roads connecting Kadapa and Nellore.