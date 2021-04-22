Heavy rains in Kashmir since Wednesday night, more predicted for next 24 hours

Heavy rains lashed parts of Kashmir since Wednesday night in line with the weather department’s forecast for heavy showers in the Valley for two days. Rains began in parts of the Valley last night, however, its intensity increased, especially in north Kashmir areas on Thursday morning.

The fresh rainfall has led to a drop in the temperature by 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in the Valley.

The director of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional center, Sonum Lotus said it could also rain in Jammu this afternoon. “The weather is cloudy in the Jammu region and (it) could rain in the afternoon at many places.” He added that after April 23, Friday, the weather will largely remain dry till the end of this month.

He said the weather in Ladakh was clear except in the Drass and Zojila axis, which received light snowfall in some areas, likely to increase as the day progresses.

After a relatively hot February, March remained cold and rainy with intermittent precipitation across Jammu and Kashmir. Although February saw a number of snow-spells, it also witnessed an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. On February 22, Srinagar recorded 18.6°C while Kupwara recorded a high of 20.5°C.

The night temperature in Srinagar was 8.6°C on Wednesday while the tourist resort of Gulmarg was the coldest at minus 0.5 °C.