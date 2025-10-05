Heavy rains in Telangana trigger waterlogging in several parts of Hyderabad

In the aftermath of heavy rains in Telangana, several parts of the Capital Hyderabad witnessed waterlogging. The downpour is Hyderabad continued on Sunday morning.(ANI Photo)

Significant rainfall was recorded at several areas of the city, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Dilsukhnagar, Hayatnagar, and Miyapur, among others, according to Telangana Today.

The downpour is Hyderabad continued on Sunday morning, with light to moderate rainfall predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department. A generally cloudy sky with moderate rain has been predicted till Monday in Hyderabad.

Parts of Telangana are under the yellow alert, with the IMD predicting rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lighting, along with strong surface winds.