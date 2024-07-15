Heavy rains wreak havoc in Uttara Kannada

After a brief respite, Uttara Kannada and the coastal regions have been hit by heavy rains for the past week, causing widespread flooding and chaos. Officials in Uttar Kannada report that 829 homes have water entering them, 169 homes have been damaged, agricultural lands are submerging, and inflows into the Kabini and Harangi reservoirs have increased. IMD has issued a red alert for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga districts of the state. (HT)

Continuous torrential rains have inundated lands and houses, significantly affecting the Uttara Kannada district. The relentless downpour has hit areas such as Chandia, Kol Chandia, and Ilasur in Karwar taluk, leading to severe flooding of houses, roads, and agricultural lands.

The flood situation has worsened in over 10 villages near the ice factory, submerging hundreds of acres of agricultural land. Residents are struggling as water enters their homes, leaving them unable to step outside.

In Araga village, water has entered a dhaba due to the unscientific construction of the national highway, which lacks proper drainage. A landslide near Taramakki government school in Gokarna has further disrupted traffic, complicating rescue and relief efforts.

In Chendia village of Karwar taluk, five families were trapped in their homes due to the flooding. Locals mobilised a rescue operation, using boats to bring the stranded families to safety. The unexpected volume of water left roads and lands completely submerged, making navigation difficult. Small children and women spent hours in distress before being rescued.

“From June 1 to July 14, 169 houses were damaged in the district, of which 10 houses were completely destroyed, 29 heavily damaged, and 130 partially damaged,” Uttara Kannada district additional deputy commissioner Prakash Rajput said on Sunday.

“Water entered into 829 houses, and 809 victims were provided with food and shelter in relief centres in various parts of the district. The district administration is fully equipped to rescue distressed people as boats and NDRF teams are prepared to tackle the situation,” he added.

Continuous heavy rains is causing the Cauvery, Harangi, Lakshmana Teertha, and Kapila rivers to swell. The inflow rate of Harangi Reservoir in Kushalanagar has increased to 3,000 cusecs in just three hours. Officials have warned of floods as a huge amount of water is flowing into the reservoir. The inflow rose to 7,720 cusecs by 11am from 4,691 cusecs at 8am on Sunday. As the inflow of water is increasing from moment to moment, the authorities have decided to release more water into the river.

A landslide occurred in Agumbe Ghat of Tirthahalli Taluk in Shimoga District. The landslide at the 5th turn of Agumbe Ghati has led to a prohibition on the movement of heavy vehicles. Torrential rains in the coastal and northern parts of Karnataka have also led to restrictions at various tourist spots.

As the heavy rains continue, residents in affected areas are urged to stay indoors and follow safety advisories. Local authorities are working to manage the crisis and provide relief to those impacted by the floods and landslides.

The India meteorological department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga districts for Sunday and Monday. Kodagu, Hassan, Tumkur, Vijayanagar, Chamarajanagar, Yadagiri, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Dharwad, Bidar, and Belgaum will also experience heavy rain.

Due to widespread rain in the district, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmipriya has declared a holiday for all schools and pre-degree colleges in Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumta, Ankola, Karwar, Sirsi, Siddapur, and Joida taluks on July 15. This decision has been made in the interest of student safety amid the ongoing severe weather conditions.