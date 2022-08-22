Heavy traffic jam in Delhi, adjacent borders ahead of planned farmers’ protest

The national Capital and its adjacent Ghazipur and Noida borders witnessed heavy traffic jams amid checking of vehicles by police personnel in wake of farmers’ protests at Jantar Mantar.

Huge traffic snarls were reported on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9, Noida Link Road, Kalandi Kunj, and DND flyway since Monday morning as motorists, mostly office-goers, couldn’t reach their workplace on time.

The pile-up of vehicles was seen for a few kilometers on these roads towards Ghaziabad and Noida, even as the Delhi traffic police said they had deployed additional traffic personnel on the roads to handle the situation.

Not only Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders, security arrangements also led to heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Haryana borders such as Singhu, Tikri and Delhi-Gurugram roads.

People took to social media to share their ordeal.

“@dtptraffic Traffic update: - Heavy traffic jam from Munirka to Gurgaon border via Mahipalpur And also two Ambulances in traffic jam. Please support to release,” a commuter posted on social media.

A senior traffic police officer said since the checking of vehicles at Ghazipur and Noida borders started during the morning peak hours, the security arrangements narrowed the lanes and slowed down the movement of vehicles. As a result, hundreds of vehicles piled up on the roads.

“The checking of vehicles is also being done at the end of the Delhi-Meerut expressway and NH-9 near Sarai Kale Khan. This has led to traffic congestion at that point as well while the connecting roads towards central, south and north Delhi are also badly affected. The situation may improve once the morning peak hour is over,” the traffic police officer said.

The Delhi traffic police have already issued advisory regarding possible traffic congestion on roads in central Delhi, especially around Jantar Mantar, where the Kisan Mahapanchayat is organised.

“In view of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar tomorrow [Monday], #DelhiTrafficPolice requests commuters to plan their journey in advance...,” the police said in a tweet.

“The high likelihood of congestion may be expected on roads such as Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath (from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Windsor Place roundabout), Connaught Place Outer Circle, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Pandit Pant Marg.”

