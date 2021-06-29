Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heed expert advice, don’t manage headlines: Congress to govt on drone threat
Heed expert advice, don’t manage headlines: Congress to govt on drone threat

In a series of tweets, Congress leader RS Surjewala said the entire nation stands with the security forces and the government in the fightback against such attacks
By Malavika PM
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File photo)

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday urged the government to follow a “credible, comprehensive and strategic policy” to tackle the threat of drones two days after they were used for two “low-intensity” explosions at Jammu’s Indian Air Force station. Two personnel were injured in the explosions and similar devices have since been spotted hovering over the military installations in the region.

In a series of tweets, Surjewala said the entire nation stands with the security forces and the government in the fightback against such attacks. He added the government should “act on the advice of defence experts with experience of modern warfare rather than relying upon mere headline management”.

“Armed Drones attack are a real threat to security forces & Govt establishments. A credible & comprehensive policy and measures are the need of hour to tackle attacks by the Pak based terror outfits, backed by the infamous ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), instead of mere circulars & amendments of rules.”

He added ISI and Pakistan-based terrorist organisations were using Chinese Hexacopters drones and Wing Loong II to drop arms across the border gifted by China to Pakistan. Surjewala said members of Parliament have repeatedly raised the issue of drone attacks through Parliamentary questions in 2019 and 2020.

