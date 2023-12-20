Hema Malini says 'they ask too many questions...' on suspension of 141 MPs

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini on Tuesday commented on the suspension of 141 MPs in the last few days from both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha and said they (the opposition MPs) raised too many questions and behaved strangely and hence got suspended. "They have done something wrong and that's why they have been suspended. Everyone should behave according to Parliament rules. They did not do that and got suspended. There is nothing wrong with it. This is right," the BJP MP said. Congress leaders mocked the actor and said a BJP MP finally revealed the real reason behind the suspension of the MPs. "Finally, a BJP MP has revealed the reason for the suspension of Congress and opposition MPs. BJP MP Hema Malini:— They ask too many questions that’s why they are suspended," Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy tweeted sharing Hema Malini's video. BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday commented on the suspension of 141 MPs -- a record-breaking number.

"Dekhiye vo itna sawal uthate hai kuch ajeeb sa behave karte hai...iske liye unko suspend kiya gya hai. Suspend kiya toh kuch toh unlog galat kaam kar raha hai (See, they raised so many questions, behaved strangely and hence got suspended. Their suspension means they did something wrong)," Hema Malini said.

A total of 141 MPs -- 95 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha -- have been suspended in the last few days after a security breach took place in the Lok Sabha on December 13. The en masse suspension was triggered by the Opposition MPs' demand for a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah in Parliament on the security breach incident.

This is the most tumultuous session Parliament has been witnessing first because of the huge security breach and then the unprecedented number of suspensions. Some MPs have been suspended for the rest of this session while others are waiting for the report of the privileges committee on their conduct.

"For the first time in my parliamentary career of nearly 15 years, I too entered the well of the House holding a placard calling for a discussion on the recent security breach. I did so out of solidarity with my @INCIndia colleagues, who have been unjustly suspended for demanding accountability from the government. I expect suspension to follow. It is a badge of honour to be defenestrated by an unfair process," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted on Tuesday before he was suspended.

A new row started on Tuesday as the suspended MPs protested at Parliament's Makar Dwar where Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha chairman and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Rahul Gandhi was seen filming it. "Don't take on my background as a farmer, don't take on my background as a community member. Institution of Chairman has been ravaged and that too by a political party that has gone far so long that a Member of Parliament, a senior one, videographs the other member. For what?," Dhankhar said.