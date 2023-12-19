‘Ultimate failure’, ‘Anarchy’: Opposition lashes out after 141 MPs suspended from Parliament

Suspended opposition MPs from INDIA bloc criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government,calling their suspension as the government's "ultimate failure" and calling it an "anarchy" within the Parliament. They alleged that the ruling government was striving for an "Opposition-mukt" Lok Sabha. Suspended Opposition MPs stage a protest at the Makar Dwar after the suspension of 141 MPs for the remainder of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “This is not good for democracy. It is an insult to Parliament. They are suspending the MPs to scare us. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did not want to show up in the House. They are delivering lectures in Varanasi and Ahmedabad amid the ongoing session of the Parliament.”

Day after 78 MPs were suspended in the Parliament, Lok Sabha on Tuesday suspended an additional 49 MPs for the remaining winter session of Parliament for ‘serious misconduct’. The MPs included Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, and Karti Chidambaram, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, NCP leader Supriya Sule, and Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav.

In total, 141 opposition Members of Parliament have been subjected to suspension from their respective houses until at least the conclusion of the winter session. This action was taken after the MPs demanded statements from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, along with a discussion, regarding the Parliament security breach last week.

Speaking about his suspension, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI, “It is clear that they want an Opposition-mukt Lok Sabha and they will do something similar in Rajya Sabha. At this point, unfortunately, we have to start writing obituaries for Parliamentary democracy in India. Today, in solidarity with my colleagues, I too joined the protest and everybody present has been suspended for the rest of the session which means they want to pass their Bills without any discussion. I think it is a betrayal of Parliamentary democracy”

Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah said, “Who does the Police come under? What would have happened if he (Union Home Minister) had made a statement in Parliament on the incident (security breach)?”

Whereas, SP's Dimple Yadav said that it was ultimately the failure of the central government.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Rinku told ANI, “Those speaking the truth and asking questions have been suspended from the House today. The public is seeing the kind of dirty politics happening in the Parliament.”

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that there was nothing but anarchy inside the Parliament. He added that the BJP did not have even a little faith in the country's parliamentary system.

Saying that a new rule was being set in the new Parliament, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal added, “I have no words. What did they think before constructing this new Parliament building? They want to make this the graveyard of democracy...You have thrown out the entire Opposition. No action has been taken against the MP who issued passes (to the security breach accused). A new rule is being set for the new Parliament - have sleeping pills and come here as you are not allowed to open your mouth and ask questions.”

Trinamool Congress' Sanket Gokhale said on X, formerly Twitter, “In Modi’s New India, the only “mockery” allowed is that of democracy & the Constitution. One Man, One Parliament, One Party, One Big Joke on the People.”

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram said, “What next in Parliament? Synchronised clapping like North Korea!”

What did the BJP and allies say?

As per sources quoted by ANI, towards the end of the BJP Parliamentary meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Whatever happened in Parliament recently, those who believe in democracy will not accept such an act. This act should have been condemned. However, unfortunately, what I have been witnessing is that the Opposition is letting out its frustration of losing in the election and giving a political spin to the entire act.”

Slamming the mimicry of Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar by suspended MPs, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha said, “This is an example of how the opposition is sabotaging parliamentary democracy. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee is mocking the Vice President in the Parliament premises, and Rahul Gandhi is recording the video; nothing can be more unfortunate than this.”

LJP leader Chirag Paswan told PTI, “On everything, they (opposition) say that democracy is being murdered, while the reality is that they are murdering the opposition. They have started this new tradition of not letting the House function.”

Union minister of state SP Singh Baghel said, “The mock Parliament that was done here (by the opposition) is very unfortunate. This is no place for standup comedy; mock Parliament can be done in schools and colleges, but not in the Parliament premises.”

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav told PTI, “Their inappropriate behaviour led to their suspension. The new Parliament calls for new traditions and a clean way (of functioning). We aim to address questions from all members and seek everyone's support in the journey towards a developed India.”