Hemant Soren’s nomination proposer joins BJP days before Jharkhand polls

One of the four proposers of chief minister Hemant Soren’s nomination for assembly elections has joined the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) days before Jharkhand goes to the polls on November 13 and 20. Mandal Murmu joining the BJP (Sourced)

Mandal Murmu, a direct descendant of tribal icons Sidho and Kanhu, joined the BJP on Sunday night at Lok Sabha member Nishhikant Dubey’s residence. BJP’s Jharkhand poll in charge and Union minister Shivraj Chouhan, co-in charge, and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present on the occasion.

Murmu said he would work with the BJP to find a solution to the alleged demographic change in Santhal Parganas, which the Opposition party has raked up in the run-up to the polls. “I belong to the family that gave six martyrs Sidho, Kanhu, Chaand, Bhairav, Phulo and Jhano.”

Sidho and Kanhu led the 1855 Santhal revolt against the British. Their brothers Chaand and Bhairav and sisters Phulo and Jhano were killed during the revolt. They are among the most revered tribal icons after freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The family belonged to Bhognadih village in the Barhait assembly seat. Soren represents Barhait (Santhal Parganas division) in the assembly.

Sarma called Murmu’s inclusion in the BJP a blessing to the party from the tribal icons. “Mandal Murmu did not join our party to campaign or to get votes for us. He is not even a politician. Mandal Murmu’s contribution to our party means we have received the blessings of Sidho, Kanho, Phulo, and Jhano,” Sarma said.

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey underplayed the development, saying it would not make any impact.

“There would be no impact on our leader’s nomination as it has already been accepted. He filed nomination in four sets with different proposers. But this incident shows the desperation of the BJP and the way they operate.”

He added the money BJP made through electoral bonds was now showing results. “Innocent tribals are being trapped. Cash has been recovered from a school run by their leader in Ranchi. They can try whatever they want, but the BJP is set to get seats in single digit,” said Pandey.

Police detained Murmu last week when he was on his way to Ranchi along with BJP leaders after meeting Dubey in Deoghar as they did not reveal the purpose and destination of their journey.

The JMM alleged chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar and police officers Anand Latkar and AV Homkar forced the police to release Murmu and demanded their removal.