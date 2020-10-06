e-paper
Home / India News / Hepatitis C discovery earns trio Nobel Prize for Medicine

Hepatitis C discovery earns trio Nobel Prize for Medicine

Two Americans and a Briton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for identifying the Hepatitis C virus, in work spanning decades that has helped to limit the spread of the fatal disease and develop antiviral drugs to cure it.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 05:30 IST
Sanchita Sharma
Sanchita Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet and of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, announces Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice as the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet and of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, announces Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice as the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. (Reuters photo)
         

Two Americans and a Briton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for identifying the Hepatitis C virus, in work spanning decades that has helped to limit the spread of the fatal disease and develop antiviral drugs to cure it.

Harvey J Alter, Charles M Rice and Michael Houghton were awarded for their breakthrough that led to the development of blood tests and new medicines against hepatitis C. “For the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating hepatitis C virus from the world population,” said the Nobel assembly statement.

Like hepatitis B and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, hepatitis C virus is a blood-borne virus.

In the late 1969, Alter showed that a non-A, non-B blood-borne virus also caused liver disease, and in 1989, Houghton successfully cloned the virus by introducing viral DNA from an infected animal into bacteria, and using human antibodies to screen for its genetic sequence. This pioneering molecular biology technique to identify a virus led to tests to screen blood for hepatitis C virus, which increased blood safety. Rice cloned the virus to demonstrate that it alone caused disease.

Also Watch | US-British trio win Nobel Prize in Medicine for Hepatitis C discovery

 

“The main work on hepatitis C virus discovery was Houghton’s, though Alter suspected it much earlier but couldn’t prove it. Harvey Alter...wrote a poem in 1988 titled, “I Can’t See the Forest for the HBsAgs”(hepatitis B virus surface antigens), which moved scientists to tears. Another person who contributed to blood safety was the Indian doctor Girish Vyas, who was the director of the blood bank at UCSF Medical Center in the US from 1969-88, and found unexplained cases of jaundice that hepatitis A and B couldn’t account for,” said Dr Shiv K Sarin, director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
Fields on fire: 1,200 cases of stubble burning in 2 weeks in Punjab
Extradition ‘stalled’; Vijay Mallya seeks asylum?
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
