After farmers get permission for Republic Day tractor rally, police map route
The Delhi Police on Sunday gave the permission to protesting farmers to hold a tractor rally on the Republic Day on January 26. The total length of the route will be about 170 kilometre, of which over 100 kilometre will fall in Delhi, the police said.
"The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu," Dependra Pathak, Special CP (Intelligence), Delhi Police said at a press conference.
"From Tikri border, it will go to Nagloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway," he added.
Multiple rounds of meeting have taken place between the police and the farmers over the route of the January 26 rally. It has been decided that the farmers' rally will begin after the end of the main Republic Day parade.
According to police estimates, about 15,000 tractors are stationed at the three border points near Delhi and the cops expect the numbers to swell in the run-up to the tractor rally.
From the farmers in Haryana, who will take part in the rally, to those in Tamil Nadu, who will take out rallies in support of protesting farmers, the January 26 event has generated a lot of buzz across the country.
About 1,500 tractors from villages under the Kandela khap in Haryana set out on Sunday for the 'tractor parade' in Delhi, Khap head Tekram Kandela said. According to Sombir Sangwan, an independent MLA in Haryana, about 200 khaps have lent their support to the tractor rally.
Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the labour unions have decided to march from their villages towards the district collector’s office or a prominent location where they will congregate. “Tractors, bullock carts and two-wheelers or whatever vehicle we get, we will carry out a parade,” said state coordinator of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) K Balakrishnan.
