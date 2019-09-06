Here’s how you can watch Chandrayaan-2’s moon landing

india

Millions of Indians will keep a close eye as Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) most ambitious mission Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to land on the moon’s south pole early on Saturday.

If successful, the Rs 978 crore mission will make India only the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon and the first to explore its south pole.

“… The lander is scheduled to a powered descent between 0100-0200 hours IST on September 07, 2019,” Isro has said a statement.

The nail-biting landing will be streamed live on multiple platforms, including by Isro, and here’s how you can watch it:

* The space agency will be streaming from its main website here, just like its launch event on July 22.

* Isro will also update the landing on its Twitter handle

* The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will stream the landing through its YouTube page here.

* You can also get on Hotstar for Chandrayaan-2’s soft landing on the moon from 11:30pm on September 6.

* National Geographic is also set to broadcast Chandrayaan-2’s moon landing. The television channel is bringing in Nasa astronaut Jerry Linenger in a live show.

