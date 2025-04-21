Here's what Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will do in space next month

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct at least seven experiments, including growing crops and studying water bears in space, during his 14-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS) next month. ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will carry out experiments at the International Space Station as a part of the Axiom-4 mission(Axiom Space - X)

Shukla, along with other astronauts from the US, Hungary and Poland, will be part of the Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4), as a result of a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NASA, and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Shubhanshu Shukla will be India’s second astronaut to go to space since 1984.

Among the different Ax-4 experiments, one will examine the revival, survival and reproduction of “water bears” or tardigrades on the Internal Space Station.

These are tiny creatures which have been on Earth for around 600 million years and are known for their ability to survive extreme conditions. Tardigrades are likely to withstand any future changes to Earth's climate as well.

The experiment, which will be carried out by Shukla and the other astronauts, will compare the gene expression patterns of the tardigrades between space-flown and ground control populations.

This experiment could enable advancements in biotechnology and inform further space travel as well, Axiom Space said.

Experiments on food sources in space

Another experiment run by ISRO in collaboration with NASA and Redwire, the ‘Space Microalgae’ project will probe the impact of microgravity on the growth, metabolism and genetic activity of three strains of edible microalgae.

This would open doors for creating a sustainable food source during long space missions, due to their rich protein, lipid and bioactive components.

ISRO's "Sprouting Salad Seeds in Space" experiment, in collaboration with NASA and BioServe Space Technologies, will seek to investigate the germination and growth of crop seeds in microgravity.

By studying the effects on genetics, microbial load and nutritional profile over multiple generations, this project aims to ensure a reliable food source for future space travellers.

Ax-4 will also carry out an experiment to understand how astronauts interact with electronic displays in microgravity as well as the physical and cognitive impacts of using computer screens in space.