Rajasthan CM-elect Bhajan Lal Sharma thanks 'probable' Vasundhara Raje in first reaction

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday selected first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new chief minister of Rajasthan, days after the party scored a landslide victory in the state. MP-turned-MLA Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa have been selected as the deputy chief ministers of Rajasthan to balance caste equations for next year's general elections. Sharma, a relatively unknown name outside Rajasthan BJP, wasted no time in thanking stalwart Vasundhara Raje, a two-time chief minister herself.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma exchanges greetings with party National Vice President Vasundhara Raje.

Vasundhara Raje was among the frontrunners for the Rajasthan CM post, along with Diya Kumari, Balak Nath and Kirodi Lal Meena. However, since the BJP announced lesser known names as CM designates in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it was speculated the party would go for a surprise pick in Rajasthan as well.

Since December 3, when the results were announced, Raje had held a few meetings with MLAs at her residence and even went to the national capital to meet with the party leadership. However, the party chose Sharma over her and the other frontrunners.

At the Rajasthan legislature party meeting today, it was Raje who proposed the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma for the chief ministerial post. Sharma remembered the gesture when he thanked the BJP leadership for selecting him.

"I would like to thank PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh. I would also thank former CM Vasundhara Raje for proposing my name (as new BJP legislature party leader)," he said.

Kirodi Lal Meena said he also forwarded his name.

""I am very happy. He will take the state ahead. His name was proposed by Vasundhara ji and I forwarded the name...I am not in line for a minister post," he said.

Bhajan Lal Sharma's brother-in-law Pramod Sharma expressed his happiness at his selection.

"You can see that the BJP has given such a huge responsibility to an ordinary worker, this is beyond imagination. This is what the BJP does - elevate ordinary workers to big posts. He will carry out his responsibility very well. We had not expected this but PM Modi gives such surprises," he said.

Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi said: "He has been serving the party delicately for a very long time... It is a very joyful moment that Bhajan Lal Sharma's name has been announced for the CM post of Rajasthan".

Sharma, 56, is an MLA from Rajasthan's Sanganer. He won the recent elections by over 48000 votes. He belongs to Bharatpur district.

Sharma, who is at present the BJP's state general secretary, holds a master's degree in political science.

