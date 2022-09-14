High court gives Subramanium Swamy 6 weeks to vacate government accommodation

The Delhi high court on Wednesday gave Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanium Swamy six weeks to vacate his government accommodation allotted in 2016 after the state submitted it is not obligated to provide it to those with security cover.

Justice Yashwant Varma said Swamy has shown no material mandating and requiring the allotment of government accommodation to a Z security cover protectee. He asked the authorities to ensure adequate arrangements are made for Swamy’s security.

Swamy, whose term as a Rajya Sabha member ended in April, sought re-allotment of his accommodation citing the Centre assessed threat perception.

Additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain told the court the government cannot extend the accommodation and that protecting agencies will provide security at Swamy’s private residence in New Delhi. He cited the Public Premises Act and said Swamy has been declared an unauthorised occupant of his government residence but no action has been taken in view of the pendency of his plea before the court.

He added government accommodations are required for the council of ministers and Delhi high court judges.