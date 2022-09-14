Home / India News / High court gives Subramanium Swamy 6 weeks to vacate government accommodation

High court gives Subramanium Swamy 6 weeks to vacate government accommodation

india news
Updated on Sep 14, 2022 03:05 PM IST

Swamy, whose term as a Rajya Sabha member ended in April, sought re-allotment of his accommodation citing the Centre assessed threat perception

BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy. (Hindustan Times)
BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court on Wednesday gave Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanium Swamy six weeks to vacate his government accommodation allotted in 2016 after the state submitted it is not obligated to provide it to those with security cover.

Justice Yashwant Varma said Swamy has shown no material mandating and requiring the allotment of government accommodation to a Z security cover protectee. He asked the authorities to ensure adequate arrangements are made for Swamy’s security.

Swamy, whose term as a Rajya Sabha member ended in April, sought re-allotment of his accommodation citing the Centre assessed threat perception.

Additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain told the court the government cannot extend the accommodation and that protecting agencies will provide security at Swamy’s private residence in New Delhi. He cited the Public Premises Act and said Swamy has been declared an unauthorised occupant of his government residence but no action has been taken in view of the pendency of his plea before the court.

He added government accommodations are required for the council of ministers and Delhi high court judges.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out