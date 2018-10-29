High speed rail project, naval cooperation among 6 Indo-Japan agreements

India and Japan signed six agreements, including on a high speed rail project and naval cooperation, and agreed to hold 2+2 dialogue after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held talks Monday during which they discussed a range of bilateral, regional and global issues including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the 13th annual summit, the two prime ministers reviewed developments in bilateral relations and explored new areas of cooperation, focusing on shared vision for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, where China is flexing its muscles.

The two leaders agreed that India and Japan must work together for a rules-based and inclusive world order that fosters trust and confidence by enhancing communication and connectivity to ensure rule of law, unimpeded trade and flow of people, technology and ideas for shared prosperity.

They agreed to hold a 2+2 dialogue between the foreign ministers and defence ministers of the two countries. India has a similar agreement with the US and the two sides held the first round of 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi last month.

“We both agree that from digital partnership to cyberspace, health, defence, ocean to space, in every field we will strengthen our partnership,” Prime Minister Modi said after the talks. The two leaders reviewed the progress made on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project, which is an important symbol of India-Japan collaboration. The two sides signed an agreement on yen loan for the project.

They also welcomed the continued cooperation on metro projects which support smarter development of Indian cities.The two sides also signed an agreement on the implementing arrangement for deeper cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

The formal summit between Modi and Abe comes a day after the two prime ministers spent about eight hours together at a picturesque resort near Mount Fuji in Yamanashi prefecture discussing ties between the two countries and ways to deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.

Earlier, Modi was given a guard of honour upon his arrival for the annual summit talks at the Kantei, the prime minister’s official residence.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 18:32 IST