Hilton Head drowning: Indian man from Georgia drowns at South Carolina beach

An Indian national was identified as the victim of a drowning in US' South Carolina on Thursday. As per local reports, the 49-year-old from Georgia was caught in a rip current with his son while visiting a beach in Beaufort County in Hilton Head Island. After arriving at the scene, officials learnt at Kundu and his son were caught in a rip current while they were in the water.(Pexels/Representational)

As per local reports, the man has been identified as Saumen Kundu, and was a resident of Georgia. In response to the incident, the Indian Consulate in Atlanta confirmed that the man was an Indian national.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of a tragic drowning incident near Hilton Head Island that claimed the life of an Indian national. Consulate is coordinating with local authorities and humanitarian groups and extending full support to the family during this difficult time," wrote the consulate on X (formerly Twitter).

As per ABC 4 News, the Beaufort County's Sheriff Office received a water emergency call around 7 PM local time. After arriving at the scene, officials learnt at Kundu and his son were caught in a rip current while they were in the water.

Bystanders who had heard Kundu and his son's calls for help rushed to their aid and tried to assist them.

Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue and Shore Beach Service arrived on scene and brought back both victims and the bystanders back to the shore.

After both the victims were brought back to the shore, lifesaving measures were implemented. However, the 49-year-old Indian man was declared dead by first responders.

As per law enforcement, Thursday's incident marked the fourth drowning in Beaufort County this summer.

Earlier this month, another father drowned on Huntin Island after being caught in rough waters with his son. On June 30, a 69-year-old man drowned after he was pulled from the surf near Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach Park.

On July 1, a 65-year-old photographer was pulled out from the surf at Hunting Island State Park and pronounced dead.