Himachal CM Jairam Thakur dances with folk artists. Watch

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur joined some folk artists on stage as they performed. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the chief minister and the artists were seen performing traditional dance form- ‘Nati;

The clip shows the chief minister grooving with artists dressed in ethnic attires to the beat of several musical instruments like Dhol.

Kallu Nati, a famous dance form in Himachal Pradesh, is performed by dancing in slow swaying movements by making circles or standing in rows.

Earlier this month, the chief minister also laid the foundation for several development projects in the state. Reiterating that his government was ‘committed to restoring the glory of the town of Old Shimla’, he inaugurated projects worth ₹55 crore in the town, popularly called the 'Queen of Hills'.

The state of Himachal Pradesh is celebrating fifty years of statehood, a milestone which it achieved on January 25 this year. A number of events have been planned by the state government to acknowledge the ‘valuable contribution of their homeland in the country's progress’.

The government has fortified its promises to build a ‘Swarnim Himachal’ on several of these occasions.

The state is home to prominent political figures such as serving president of BJP, JP Nadda and Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting and is due to vote for the next government later this year.

