Jai Ram lays foundation stones of four development projects worth ₹55 crore in Shimla
With Himachal election commission setting the ball rolling for Shimla municipal corporation election, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday went on a foundation stone laying spree in the town.
He laid foundation stones of four development projects worth ₹55 crore, including ₹19.82-crore vegetable market at Darni Ka Bagicha, ₹ 9.82-crore flyover at Khalini Chowk, ₹7.62-crore foot-over bridges near Vikasnagar and ₹ 17.18-crore bus stand, transport office, workshop and commercial complex at Dhalli.
He said his government was committed to restoring the old glory of Shimla town, besides making it a smart city. He said that efforts were being made to widen existing roads, construct pedestrian paths and parking slots, improve water supply, and beautify parks.
Thakur said that ₹ 70-crore Chabba water supply scheme was completed in a record time of nine months after the Shimla town witnessed unprecedented water crisis during the summer of 2018.
He said that this has solved the water problem of the town. He also accused the previous government of ignoring the interests of people of Shimla.
The CM said that a ₹1,813-crore water supply scheme for Shimla town would ensure round-the-clock supply upon completion.
Thakur said he was a silent worker and does not believe in politics of vendetta and vengeance.
He said that in the coming time, process of land acquisition would be initiated for construction of international airport at Mandi and railway network would also be strengthened soon. He said that 20 more electric buses would be provided for Shimla and 15 such buses for Dharamshala town. Earlier, the CM flagged off 21 advanced firefighting vehicles worth ₹7.64 crore for different parts of the state from The Ridge.
-
Jobless man on gunpoint robbery spree arrested by Ambala police
Probing into the July 3 car robbery in Manakpur village of Ambala City, local police have arrested a 42-year-old jobless man who had also snatched two scooters in Mohali, including one from a minor girl on Airport Road on June 12. The accused, Nazirgir, a resident of Patiala's Rajpura, was arrested from his home town on Thursday. The Hyundai i20 robbed from Ambala and an imported pistol were recovered from him.
-
Mohali: Two government teachers sacked for unauthorised absence
The Punjab education department has terminated the services of two government teachers for remaining absent from duty for years. Swaranjit Kaur and Jatinder Kaur, both Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers, were posted at the government primary schools in Chhota Singapura, Kurali block, and Banur block, Naraingarh Jhungian, respectively. In Swaranjit's case, deputy district education officer Santosh Rani had launched an inquiry on April 17, 2018, but the teacher did not join it.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: Chandigarh court reserves order on Kalyani’s bail plea
A local court on Friday took up the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, and reserved its order for July 13. Kalyani, 36, daughter of a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15 and has been in judicial custody since June 21.
-
Heavy rain alert for Chandigarh on July 9, 10
After sunny weather for two days, the India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of heavy to very heavy rain in the city on Saturday. According to IMD, a rain spell is termed “heavy” when 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain is recorded in the city within 24 hours, while it is called “very heavy” if it's between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Chances of heavy rain will continue on Sunday as well.
-
Constable among four held for snatching ₹35 lakh in Punjab’s Kurali
Police have arrested four men, including a constable, for snatching ₹35 lakh from a businessman's workers by posing as GST sleuths in Kurali on June 6. The constable, Harjit Singh, is posted at Khamano police station in Fatehgarh Sahib. His accomplices have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Jassi; Barinder Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have recovered ₹17 lakh of the snatched money from their possession.
