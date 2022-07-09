Jai Ram lays foundation stones of four development projects worth 55 crore in Shimla

With Himachal election commission setting the ball rolling for Shimla municipal corporation election, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday went on a foundation stone laying spree in the town.

He laid foundation stones of four development projects worth ₹55 crore, including ₹19.82-crore vegetable market at Darni Ka Bagicha, ₹ 9.82-crore flyover at Khalini Chowk, ₹7.62-crore foot-over bridges near Vikasnagar and ₹ 17.18-crore bus stand, transport office, workshop and commercial complex at Dhalli.

He said his government was committed to restoring the old glory of Shimla town, besides making it a smart city. He said that efforts were being made to widen existing roads, construct pedestrian paths and parking slots, improve water supply, and beautify parks.

Thakur said that ₹ 70-crore Chabba water supply scheme was completed in a record time of nine months after the Shimla town witnessed unprecedented water crisis during the summer of 2018.

He said that this has solved the water problem of the town. He also accused the previous government of ignoring the interests of people of Shimla.

The CM said that a ₹1,813-crore water supply scheme for Shimla town would ensure round-the-clock supply upon completion.

Thakur said he was a silent worker and does not believe in politics of vendetta and vengeance.

He said that in the coming time, process of land acquisition would be initiated for construction of international airport at Mandi and railway network would also be strengthened soon. He said that 20 more electric buses would be provided for Shimla and 15 such buses for Dharamshala town. Earlier, the CM flagged off 21 advanced firefighting vehicles worth ₹7.64 crore for different parts of the state from The Ridge.