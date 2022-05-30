Himachal CM slams AAP for ‘political decision’ of revoking Sidhu Moose Wala’s security

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Punjab government for withdrawing the security of Sidhu Moose Wala a day after the famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district.

Hitting out at the Bhagwant Mann government which curtailed Moose Wala's security cover just a day before the incident, he said that such incidents are rapidly increasing in Punjab. “A mechanism is developed and a committee reviews security threats to individuals. Security is given on that basis. This shouldn't be a political decision,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Following the singer’s death, a fresh political slugfest has also broken out with leaders of the Congress party blaming the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab government for withdrawing the security cover. “'It has happened due to government's failure and police's incompetence,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring said on Sunday. Several other Congress members were quoted as saying by ANI that it is a “political murder and the state government should step down."

The Congress leader’s security was scaled down on Saturday amid the Punjab government’s move against the “VIP culture”. However, police claimed when Musa Wala left home on Sunday, he did not take his bulletproof car. Neither did he carry his two armed guards along.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered an inquiry into the decision to reduce the security of the Punjabi singer.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann from his cabinet over charges of corruption.

(With inputs from ANI)