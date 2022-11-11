Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh Election: Polling teams cross snow-capped roads to reach booths

Himachal Pradesh Election: Polling teams cross snow-capped roads to reach booths

Published on Nov 11, 2022 03:44 PM IST

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the leading opposition Congress will be competing against each other to form the government. Congress has not won a single state election on its own since 2018

Lahaul-Spiti has a total of 92 polling booths (Representative Image)
BySnehashish Roy

As the state goes to polls tomorrow, the polling teams on Thursday braved the snow-covered higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on foot less than 24 hours ahead of assembly elections. The state recently received snowfall in areas including Rohtang and Lahaul-Spiti.

The teams had to walk long hours to cover a relatively shorter distance due to layers of thick snow covering the roads.

A team reached a polling station in Lahaul-Spiti’s Khurched after a 3.5-long-hour walk to cover just a 3 km distance of roadway, deputy commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti Sumit Khimta said.

“Teams reached the respective polling booths in the district by 5:30pm. There are few places where gradients accumulated due to heavy snowfall due to which the teams had to walk for long hours,” Khimta said.

Lahaul-Spiti has a total of 92 polling booths.

Polling teams left for work as early as 11 am to reach the respective booths in time. A team walked for two hours to reach a booth in the district’s Miyar Nalla.

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls for 68 assembly seats on Saturday. The election results will be released on December 8. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the leading opposition Congress will be competing against each other to form the government. Congress has not won a single state election on its own since 2018.

