‘Situation has improved in Kullu’: CM Sukhu after visiting flood-hit areas in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reached Kullu to take stock of situation in flood-hit areas after heavy rainfall in the region, and said that the situation has improved a lot.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu(PTI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.

"...I have come to Kullu. There is a lot of improvement in the situation. It’s been 10 PM and I sitting at DC office, about 1 thousand vehicles have already left from Manali. Out of 5 thousand, 3-4 thousand more vehicles are expected to pass overnight. We have made one-way traffic. Vehicles going to Manali have been stopped, now only vehicles going from Manali are operational," CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said.

READ | Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh for third day

“Today I also visited Sainj, where 40 shops and 30 houses have been washed out...There we have announced a relief of one lakh rupees. Our target is to reopen the road by tomorrow evening. 500 workers are working in Kullu throughout the night for the restoration of electricity supply and mobile connectivity,” said Sukhu further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day after conducting an aerial survey, he told them that six helicopters had been deployed to carry out rescue operations and evacuate the stranded tourists and local residents. The first helicopter sortie took off in the morning to rescue stranded people at Chandertal but had to return back due to adverse weather conditions.

VIDEO: Truck swept away in Beas river as rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh

However, the authorities were prioritizing the evacuation of the elderly and sick from Chandertal and the teams have left for the site.

"We are sending helicopters with satellite phones along with 4 police personnel will be sent. The incessant rains disrupted communication facilities, power supply, water supply and road connectivity in the entire Kullu district. The loss is immense and every possible help will be provided to the affected persons by the state government,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in the hill state claiming 20 lives over the past 48 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON